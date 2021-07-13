Kaushik Reddy set to join TRS likely to be pitted against Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Congress leader P Kaushik Reddy is set to join TRS and is likely to face former minister Eatala Rajender in the Huzurabad bye-election as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave the indication in this regard to the party leaders.

According to sources, CM had a meeting with the constituency leaders at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday night and asked whether the district leaders had any candidate from their side, and CM K Chandrashekar Rao said that he had one name and would intimate them later.

However, on Monday, an audio conversation was leaked, in the leaked audio clip, the person said to be Kaushik Reddy reportedly claimed to have got a ticket confirmed from TRS for the ensuing by poll in Huzurabad. He also offered money to the person in the conversation for mobilising youth for the campaign.Soon after the audiotape went viral on social media platforms, the TPCC issued a show-cause notice to Kaushik Reddy for anti-party activities. In the meantime, Kaushik Reddy announced his resignation from Congress party. Talking to reporters Kaushik Reddy said that the Congress seniors were not supporting him, and posts were not given to the people who strive for the party. "Revanth Reddy became PCC president by giving Rs 50 crores. It has pained me a lot. Few seniors are doing severe damage to the Congress party," said Kaushik Reddy.

Kaushik Reddy had earlier contested unsuccessfully on behalf of Congress from Huzurabad in the 2018 Assembly elections and secured over 61,000 votes.

Party leaders said that Kaushik Reddy is slated to join the TRS on July 16 along with the former TTDP president L Ramana. The former TDP leader took the TRS membership from TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. Ramana said that he was asked to come along with the TRS leadership, and this was the right time to change the party. He said that he has decided to join the TRS for the development of Telangana under the leadership of KCR. "I have been in public life since my childhood. I have worked as a minister and also as an MP earlier. I have 27 years of experience. I will utilise my experience for the development of Telangana," said Ramana.