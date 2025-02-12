Kavitha Demands Action on Mahalaxmi Scheme, Women’s Welfare Promises

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has called on the Congress-led Telangana Government to fulfill its pre-election promises to women, particularly the ₹2,500 monthly assistance under the Mahalaxmi scheme . She also demanded that the government clear pending dues of ₹35,000 per beneficiary , which have been accumulating for the past 14 months .

Speaking at a Telangana Jagruthi women’s meeting on Tuesday, Kavitha acknowledged the free RTC bus travel scheme for women but pointed out its operational challenges. She urged the government to increase the number of buses, citing overcrowding that is causing inconvenience to both women and other passengers.

She also questioned the status of other promises made to women, including 10 grams of gold and ₹1 lakh financial aid for girls from poor families at the time of marriage, as well as the distribution of scooters to college-going women. She pressed the government for a clear timeline on these initiatives.

Kavitha set March 8, International Women’s Day, as a deadline for the government to announce an action plan for implementing these schemes. She warned that if no progress is made, Telangana Jagruthi would launch a movement to push for their execution.