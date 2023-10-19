Kavitha dubs Rahul as ‘Election Gandhi’

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the Congress leaders for visiting the State only during elections, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday suggested to senior leader Rahul Gandhi to change his name as ‘Election Gandhi.’

Addressing a press conference at Bodhan, she said it was illogical to visit the election-bound State, speak a few words and leave. ‘People of Telangana are very much aware of political situation.’ She said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao brought prosperity in the State which was grappling with drought and several other problems.

‘Many big wigs like, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are visiting the State, which shows how strong the BRS is. We welcome all those tourists. Please tell us what you will do after your visit. During your tour, witness development by seeing the entire Nizamabad district. See the greenery, improved canals, see the SRSP full of water, see everything and leave but don’t disturb the peaceful atmosphere here,” she said.

Kavitha said the SRSP project launched during the regime of the first Prime Minister and great grandfather of Rahul Gandhi, Jawaharalal Nehru was completed by the BRS government. The Congress starts a project and keeps it pending for three generations, but the BRS government, led by K Chandrashekar Rao, has completed the Kaleshwaram project within three and half years, she said in her interaction.

The BRS leader said while the Congress during its 65-year rule gave one BC hostel to Nizamabad, but the Chief Minister gave 15 hostels. This was possible because the BRS knows how many BCs are there in the State. Rahul Gandhi talks about BC Census, but he should know that the BRS government gave top priority to BCs immediately after it was voted to power. The BRS government is for BCs. It is the only government in the country to provide scholarships to 8,000 BC students and send them abroad for higher studies.

“People should think whether we should believe leaders who are talking politics or those who are working for them even when there are no elections,” she said. Kavitha asked Rahul Gandhi why he did not question the BJP in Parliament on the AP Reorganisation Act. Why Sonia Gandhi and Rahul did not object when the PM opposed Telangana formation?