Kavitha hits out at Centre over 'freebies' remarks

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the Centre over the freebies remarks, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday said that welfare of weaker societies was never a freebie and it was social responsibility. She said that welfare schemes for the poor were not 'freebies,' and waiving loans of "dupe agencies" are actual freebies. "In Telangana, we have around 250 welfare schemes that are being run for the poor. It is our responsibility as a State government to keep the best interests of the poor in mind," she observed.

Stating that there was a trend across the nation terming welfare schemes as 'freebees,' Kavitha said the Centre was putting pressure on the State government to stop these schemes.

"We are against this behaviour. The welfare of the poor is the responsibility of any government. I believe a 'freebie' is what the BJP government has done- writing off a Rs 10 lakh crore debt of dupe agencies," she remarked.

The TRS leader said, "I request the intelligentsia of the country to rise to the occasion and oppose this atmosphere that is being generated in the country today," India is such a diverse country with people from all backgrounds. It is the government's responsibility to help the weaker communities to break the cycle of poverty and progress. The State governments should work towards it and the Centre should not put any hindrance in that," she added.