  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kavitha hospitalised again amid Tihar Jail stay

Kavitha hospitalised again amid Tihar Jail stay
x
Highlights

BRS MLC K Kavitha, currently lodged in Tihar Jail due to the liquor scam case, has been hospitalised again due to health issues.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha, currently lodged in Tihar Jail due to the liquor scam case, has been hospitalised again due tohealth issues.

Kavitha underwent medical tests at AIIMS in Delhi as she is suffering from a gynaecological problem and viral fever. Following the recommendation of jail doctors, Tihar Jail authorities transported her to AIIMS for further examination.

On July 16, Kavitha was treated for fever at Deen Dayal Hospital in Hari Nagar, West Delhi, before being returned to Tihar Jail. She has been in Tihar for five months, with her bail petition hearing postponed by the Supreme Court to August 27.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X