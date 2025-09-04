Kavitha is an arrow fired by KCR to divert attention

Hyderabad: Welcoming Kavitha’s resignation from the party, PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud described her as the ‘arrow fired by KCR’ to divert public attention.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Goud said Kavitha had mixed harsh truths with lies and expressed suspicion that she was being used as an ‘arrow fired by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).’

He alleged that Kavita’s political fight arose from differences over the distribution of spoils from the corruption within the family.

“Kavitha was involved in corruption for ten years. If she had resigned five years ago, people would have accepted it. It is absurd for her to speak about ethics now after stealing and hiding it,” Goud said.

He further alleged that corruption during the BRS rule could not have taken place without Kavita’s involvement and questioned the roles of Santosh Rao and Harish Rao. “Why did the arrow aimed at KTR return to Harish? There is no need for Congress to back them,” he said.

The TPCC chief said the Congress would not interfere in the affairs of ‘corrupt people’ and would view all of them from the same perspective.