Kavitha is echoing enemies of BRS, claims party leader Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader G Jagadish Reddy today, Sunday, said that party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been speaking the words of those who want to destroy the BRS.

Reacting to Kavitha’s comments, he claimed that she was repeating whatever Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said and what an editor of a Telugu newspaper had written. “There were no new issues in Kavitha’s latest comments. She has been talking like the people who are enemies of KCR and who have been character assassinating KCR for decades and those wanting to end BRS. Revanth Reddy first used that word [Lilliput] and Radha Krishna later; she used the same. Talking about no role in the agitation—I believe she has that much knowledge about agitation,” said Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader also responded to the allegations that he was responsible for the party’s defeat in Nalgonda. Jagadish Reddy said that if he was responsible for the agitations and victories until now, he will take responsibility for the defeats. “From 2001 until now, I am responsible for the victories and defeats of the party. The party is great; the party is responsible for the victory and defeats—if someone thinks individuals can do this, it is their delusion. I am a disciplined party worker. I have met KCR at least 50 times in recent times and spent 15 to 20 days there. This issue [about Kavitha] never came up for discussion. When media friends asked, I said there was not even a minute spent on this. There were no talks about her. Since it has not come, I have said there is nothing.

I said the discussion was on Banakacharla, Kaleshwaram, and agriculture,” said Jagadish Reddy. He also said that “there would be no one if there was no KCR.” Stating that he may have won the election by a whisker, few people have not won, he noted. Replying to a question on the silence regarding TeenmarMallanna’s comments, Reddy said he had no idea as he was not in the city at the time.