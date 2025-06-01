Kavitha puts Telangana Jagruthi on par with BRS

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has on Friday put Telangana Jagruthi on par with Bharat Rashtra Samithi by saying that both are two eyes of her father and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating the Jagruthi office at Banjara Hills here on Saturday, Kavitha, who is also president of Jagruthi, said that Jagruthi would have separate minority cells for Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, which would champion the cause of minority rights.

"We will form an SC and ST section and crusade for their welfare. If KCR has one eye on BRS the other eye is Jagruthi. We will not be silent if something happens to him," said Kavitha, who floated Jagruthi 18 years ago to take up cultural and other activities in support of separate Telangana movement.

The Jagruthi president announced a protest programme at Indira Park on June 4 against notice issued to BRS supremo KCR by PC Ghose Commission.

"Why were they issued in the first place? For constructing Kaleshwaram project? For providing water to 20 lakh acres through Kaleshwaram every year? For providing Rythu Beema and Bandhu schemes for farmers? I wonder if it is the Kaleshwaram Commission or a Congress Commission," fumed Kavitha, stating that issuing notices to the ‘Father of Telangana' was issuing notices to the entire state.

The BRS leader said that it was the misfortune of Telangana that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy did not even say ‘Jai Telangana’.

"I demand that Reddy at least say ‘Jai Telangana’ and pay tribute to the martyrs. Those who do not say Jai Telangana and do not pay tribute to the martyrs do not deserve to run the state affairs”, she said.

Meanwhile, Kavitha demanded changing the name of government scheme Rajiv Yuva Vikasam and naming it after Srikantha Chary, Yadi Reddy or former prime minister PV Narsimha Rao. "What does Rajiv Gandhi have to do with Telangana," she asked. Srikantha Chary and Yadi Reddy died during the Telangana agitation.

The MLC alleged that Revanth Reddy remained a silent spectator when Telangana waters were being diverted to Andhra Pradesh. Its Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wants to construct the Banakacherla project and divert water, but the Telangana CM is not even reacting.

"Why is the CM so weak? Why is the CM working for the interests of neighbouring states? When KCR was the CM, he proposed river interlinking from Topakulagudem, but at that time the central government did not agree and said that it would be taken up from Ichchampally.

There is an attempt to transfer 200 TMC of Godavari water from Polavaram. Godavari water will be permanently taken away from Telangana," she cautioned, demanding Revanth Reddy to clarify on the issue on June 2. She further said that the CM should demand the Centre to convene an apex council meeting by an early date. The Jagruti president recalled that her organisation has been fighting for the BC Bill for the last year and a half. Recently, when Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he spoke about projects but did not talk about the BC Bill, she said. "I am warning the BJP that if they try to put the BC Bill in the cold storage, we will fight in a way that will hurt them. We will organise a rail roko. Jagruthi will fight until 42 per cent reservation is provided to BCs in institutions. We will fight until we achieve Rs 2,500 for women and a scooty for girls, she said Kavitha said that since its launch almost 18 years back, Jagruthi has raised a strong voice on issues pertaining to the people of Telangana. KCR and party idealogue Jayashankar called for working on cultural issues, inspired by which Jagruthi was floated,

she said.