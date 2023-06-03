Live
Kavitha releases London Bonalu poster
Hyderabad: The London Bonala Jathara will be held on June 25 in London, the capital of Britain, under the auspices of the Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK).
BRS MLC Kavitha unveiled the poster of the London Bonala Jatara, to be held at Sion School Auditorium in West London, in Hyderabad. Kavitha appreciated the efforts made by the TAUK organization to showcase the state culture to the world, apart from organizing the Telangana state festival grandly across the continents. Anil Kurmachalam, chairman of FDC and founder of TAUK, along with the chairmen of various corporations participated in this program.
TAUK President Ratnakar Kadudula thanked MLC Kavitha for supporting and encouraging the TAUK organization in all situations since its inception. He said that they will make every effort to make the Telangana culture universal and will go ahead with their advice and suggestions from time to time. All the expatriates living in the UK are requested to attend Bonalu celebrations with family and make it successful.