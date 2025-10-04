Kavitha unveils big plans; to embark on a state-wide tour soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha would be touring the districts soon engaging directly with intellectuals, poets, artists, social workers and experts across the districts to gather public insight and inputs on the committees.

In reshaping the organizational structure of Telangana Jagruthi with a strong emphasis on social justice, Kavitha announced the second phase of the state committee on Vijayadashami. Kavitha said that the third and final phase of the committee is expected to be announced shortly. She emphasized that the restructuring effort was not merely symbolic, but a decisive step toward building a socially conscious and culturally vibrant Telangana.

A major highlight of the announcement was the appointment of senior Scheduled Tribe (ST) leader Lakavat Roop Singh as the working president of Telangana Jagruthi. This move aligns with the organization’s vision of ensuring equitable representation across all communities. In her statement, Kavitha revealed that over 80 per cent of positions in the newly reconstituted state executive were allocated to individuals from backward and marginalized communities, reinforcing Jagruthi’s commitment to inclusive development and grassroots leadership.

All newly appointed committee members have been urged to uphold the values of Telangana Jagruthi and dedicate themselves to the organization’s mission of empowerment through cultural and social mobilization. In the latest appointments, Kavitha will be president, with Lakavat Roop Singh as working president. The list of vice presidents includes Riyazuddin, Manchala Varalakshmi, P Srikanth Rao, Kottala Yadagiri, and Kol Srinivas. R Naveen Achari has been appointed as the General Secretary, with Jadi Srinivas, Gunti Sundar, and Senapati Archana serving as State Secretaries.

Leadership of various affiliated wings has also been announced. J Srinivas will lead the Labour Wing, while Venkataramana Murthy will head the Medical Wing. Ketavat Ravinder Naik has been appointed president of Banjara Jagruthi. In the Youth Jagruthi wing, Sheikh Hussain has been named General Secretary and Naveen Gogikar as vice president.

The MBC Wing will be led by General Secretary Hakinkar Surender and vice president Boddapalli Koteshwara Chari, while Rudraram Srinivas Rajaka has been named vice president of the BC Wing. Kavitha reiterated her vision of Telangana Jagruthi as not just a cultural platform, but a force for empowering every section of society.