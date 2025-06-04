Kavya achieved remarkable milestones in first year as MP

Live
Warangal: Warangal is aglow with pride as Dr. Kadiyam Kavya commemorates her first anniversary in office as the city’s visionary Member of Parliament. Elected with an overwhelming mandate, Dr. Kavya has honored the legacy of her father, Kadiyam Srihari, and forged a bold path for the constituency.
In her first year, Dr. Kavya has achieved remarkable milestones. The revival of Mamnoor airport is about to take off with land acquisition hurdles cleared under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s guidance.
The railway sector is thriving, with the expansion of the Railway Coach Factory and the modernization of Warangal and Kazipet stations. Dr. Kavya’s efforst for an underground drainage system is ensuring a cleaner Warangal, while a new CGHS Wellness Centre is enhancing healthcare access. Her Kadiyam Foundation has uplifted women and marginalized communities with health camps, vocational training, and women’s rights campaigns.
As Dr. Kavya embarks on her second year, her resolve remains unshaken. She extends gratitude to the people, her party, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for their support.