Kaynes Technology to Open New Electronics Unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: Kaynes Technology, a leading company in semiconductor manufacturing, will open its new advanced electronics unit, Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd, in Kongara Kalan on August 23. The company has invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to attend the opening ceremony.



Raghu Panicker, CEO of Kaynes Technology, met with CM Revanth Reddy and IT Minister Sridhar Babu on Monday at the Secretariat to personally invite them.

Panicker assured that Kaynes Technology is committed to staying in Telangana and contributing to the state's growth. He also mentioned that the company plans to start a new OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) unit soon. They are waiting for approval from the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM), and once they receive it, the new unit will begin operations.

This new facility in Kongara Kalan will help strengthen Telangana's role in the semiconductor industry and support the state's economic development.