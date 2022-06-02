KCR addresses on Telangana Formation Day, says state has seen progress in the last eight years

Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state has reached greater heights regarding development. Speaking at the Telangana formation Day celebrations held at the Public Garden, KCR wished the people on the occasion and emphasised the progress of the state in the last eight years, and said the results of the development can be witnessed currently.



The chief explained that Telangana has achieved great success in all the sectors in the last eight years that no other state in the country has achieved in 75 years. He said he is all proud that the state stands as an ideal for the country in many areas including economic growth, per capita income growth, power supply, drinking water, irrigation, public welfare, and industrial and IT sectors.



Speaking further, the chief minister said that the state had fought for its existence for 60 years and reached the pinnacle of development, and stands proudly before the world. "In a short span of eight years it has become a beacon to guide the country itself; undoubtedly, all this was possible due to the blessings of the people and the dedication of the government staff. We have increased our sources of income with strict, rigorous financial discipline," CM asserted. He added that Telangana topped the country with an average economic growth rate of 17.24 percent.



The chief minister added that despite many obstacles and disasters like Corona, the state of Telangana is on the path of progress and recalled that the Indian Economic Survey 2020-21 congratulates Telangana on its speedy recovery from the crisis created by Corona. "When Telangana was formed in 2013-14, the state's GDP was Rs 5,05,849 and reached Rs 11,54,860 crore by 2019," he added.



KCR as always known said that Telangana has also achieved a record increase in per capita income from Rs 1,24,124 in 2014-15 to Rs 2,78,833 by 2021-22, which is 86 percent more than the national average of Rs 1,49,848.