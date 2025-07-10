Live
KCR admitted to Yashoda hospital for further medical assess
Highlights
Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has once again been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, following medical advice. Doctors are currently conducting a series of tests to assess his health.
KCR was previously admitted on 3rd July for monitoring his blood sugar and sodium levels and was discharged on 5th July after improvements were noted. At that time, medical professionals had recommended a week's rest before undergoing further tests.
In line with their guidance, KCR has returned to the hospital for additional evaluations, with the medical team closely observing his condition
