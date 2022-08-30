KCR aims to make dent in BJP-ruled states

Hyderabad: Is Chief Minister KCR making a soft launch into national politics? If the developments following the two-day conference with farmers from 25 states is any indication, the answer would be 'Yes'.

It is learnt that KCR is eyeing to make his political presence in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Assembly elections are due this year. Sources said that he wants to enter the national politics in a big way with a special focus on agriculture. He is analyzing the schemes introduced for farmers and the problems faced by them in these three states.

A senior leader said that KCR is planning to hold a meeting with some farmers' leaders of Karnataka, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and explain the importance of Telangana model to make farming a profitable profession in future just as he had done with farmer representatives of 25 states last week. He wants to prove that farmers in Telangana were reaping greater benefits than the farmers of Gujarat.

KCR is also planning to visit some villages and study the farmers' plights in north Indian states mainly regarding remunerative prices and other related issues.

Before that he will first visit Bihar on Wednesday (Day of Ganesh Chaturthi) to meet families of Galwan martyrs and handover cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of Bihar soldiers on behalf of the state government, who died in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. He had distributed cheques to the kin of martyrs in Jharkhand in March.

Thereafter, he will have a luncheon meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He will also discuss the political situation with RJD leaders. He and Nitish will discuss how to unite anti-BJP forces ahead of the next general elections. Once again an effort along with Nitish would be made to form a sort of alliance of all regional parties. Along with Nitish, he will participate in a function to provide financial assistance to 12 workers of Bihar who died in a fire mishap at a timber depot in Secunderabad recently.

At a public meeting held at Peddapalli earlier on Monday, KCR tore into the NDA government at the Centre, saying people should take a pledge to make a "BJP-mukt Bharat" in 2024.