KCR alleviates pain of floods with `10,000 aid to victims

Bhadrachalam: The flood victims conveyed special thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who fulfilled his promise of releasing Rs.10,000 to each flood-affected family in Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka constituencies.

When the CM visited the temple town in the wake of recent floods, he had promised Rs 1,000 crore to save Bhadradri from recurrent floods, apart from Rs. 10,000 to each of the flood-affected families.

The government deposited rupees 16 crore directly against 16,044 families accounts who had suffered in floods. The process was started on August 2 and completed on Friday.

After completion of survey, the officials sent mandalwise proposal list of affected families to the government. According to officials, Burgamphad mandal was worst affected by the floods wherein compensation was paid to 7,108 affected families,2,289 families in Cherl mandal, 1,936 in Dummagudem, 1,535 in Aswapuram, 1,431 in Bhadrachalam and 392 families in Manuguru mandal.

After the receiving flood relief, the victims responded happily. One victim K Venkateswara Rao, residing in the temple town of Bhadrachalam conveyed special thanks to CM KCR and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He said the government gave funds to the people first time during the past eight years. The CM fulfilled his promise, he added.

He urged the CM KCR immediately release 1000 crore flood package which he had announced for construction of permanent colonies for the victims.

TRS constituency incharge Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao expected that the 1000 crore flood relief fund will also be released soon. He said, the Central government team conducted survey and it was completed many days ago but not a single rupee was released so far. He demanded the BJP government to immediately release funds for the flood victims.