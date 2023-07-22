KCR announces "big gift" for Differently Abled

Hyderabad: Telangana State has set another historical benchmark under the rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, which already stood as a role model with a humane approach.



The State Government enhanced Aasara pension amount which is being provided as financial security to Differently Abled persons. To this extent, the government issued orders by increasing the pension amount by Rs 1000. With this, the Differently Abled persons will get a pension amount of Rs 4,016 every month.

At present, the differently abled are receiving Rs 3,016 pension. CM KCR kept his word of the enhancement of the pension amount for Differently Abled, as announced at Mancherial public meeting, by approving the file.

The Telangana government has been striving for the welfare of the differently abled like no other state in the country. Telangana stood as a role model for other states by providing the highest pension amount to the needy in the country.