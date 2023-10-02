Live
- This when PM chases headlines: Congress on 246 medical colleges failing to meet 50% attendance
- NDA government in Bihar had taken decision to conduct caste survey: BJP’s Nikhil Anand
- Oppn misleading people will be rejected again: Naveen
- Tesla misses delivery target in Q3, on track to produce 1.8 mn vehicles
- Ileana posts adorable pic with son Koa Phoenix Dolan; says ‘2 months already’
- Kangana gives chilling warning to enemies of nation in ‘Tejas’ teaser
- Pakistan inflation spikes to 31.4% amid high fuel, energy prices
- Amaal Mallik on why ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ melodies continue to captivate listeners
- Yesteryear stars who came late to social media but caught up fast
- Malkajgiri DCC president resigns
Just In
KCR announces long pending PRC for govt employees
Highlights
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the constitution of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to revise the pay scales of government employees.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the constitution of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to revise the pay scales of government employees.
Retired IAS official N Shivshankar has been appointed as the Chairman of the PRC. State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and retired IAS officer B Ramaiah will be the members of the Commission.
The commission has been asked to submit the report to the government within 6 months. State Finance department has been instructed to arrange necessary funds and staff to fulfill the responsibilities of the PRC.
The government has also decided to pay 5 percent Interim Remuneration (IR) to state government employees.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS