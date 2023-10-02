KCR announces long pending PRC for govt employees

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the constitution of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to revise the pay scales of government employees.



Retired IAS official N Shivshankar has been appointed as the Chairman of the PRC. State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and retired IAS officer B Ramaiah will be the members of the Commission.

The commission has been asked to submit the report to the government within 6 months. State Finance department has been instructed to arrange necessary funds and staff to fulfill the responsibilities of the PRC.

The government has also decided to pay 5 percent Interim Remuneration (IR) to state government employees.