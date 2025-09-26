KCR announces Maganti Sunitha as candidate for Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency

Hyderabad: BRS Party chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced Maganti Sunitha Gopinath as the party candidate for the Jubilee Hills constituency by-election.

KCR said, "With the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath, in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, Maganti Gopinath's wife Maganti Sunitha, who has earned a place as a senior leader in the party and a favorite leader of the people of Jubilee Hills, has been given priority and selected as the candidate."

After examining their commitment as a selfless leader with a pure heart, recognizing and respecting the services provided by Maganti Gopinath to the party and the people, KCR has taken this decision to give an opportunity to the late Gopinath's family as per the aspirations of the people of Jubilee Hills, a press release issued here said.