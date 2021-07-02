KCR asking people to rear cattle for livelihood: YS Sharmila

Warangal: The TRS Government failed to fulfill the aspirations of Telangana people who successfully fought their way to achieve separate State, said Y S Sharmila, the chief of yet-to-be launched YSR Telangana Party. Interacting with the students at Station Ghanpur on Thursday, she enquired about the fee reimbursement.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao needs to tell what happened to his KG to PG promise which he made during the 2014 Assembly elections. It appears that KCR wants people in Telangana to go for sheep and cattle farming instead of educating themselves to the top," Sharmila said.

Referring to the 38,000 vacant teacher posts, she said that KCR was not interested in providing quality education to the people. The government also closed several schools, she added. In addition to this, there are hundreds of vacant posts – teaching and non teaching - in universities, and government was not in a position to provide fee reimbursement and scholarships, Sharmila said.

"KCR may be of the opinion that if people are educated, they will ask for jobs, hence, he wanted to encourage them to go for sheep and cattle rearing,". Provided education, the poor may start questioning him whom he fears, she said.

KCR will do whatever he wants to protect his lordship, she alleged. Later, she garlanded the statue of Telangana Ideologue Prof Jayashankar at Kakatiya University junction before heading to Bhupalpally where she attended the YSR Congress Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district president Appam Kishan's engagement function.