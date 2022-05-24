KCR back in Hyderabad, may attend PM Modi's programme at ISB

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had cut short his Delhi tour and returned to Hyderabad on Monday night. As per the original schedule, the CM was to stay in the national capital till May 25. He left for Delhi on May 20 on a weeklong visit. He distributed cheques to the bereaved families of farmers and martyred soldiers at a programme held in Chandigarh on Sunday. He was also to meet many anti-BJP leaders during his week-long stay in Delhi.



According to official sources, KCR changed his schedule due to personal reasons and returned to Hyderabad. Now, the meeting with former PM HD Deve Gowda scheduled for May 26 and another meeting with social activist Anna Hazare are likely to be cancelled. The CM also instructed all ministers and MPs staying in Delhi to return to Hyderabad.

Though the CMO had informed the PMO that KCR will not be able to attend the annual day celebrations at ISB on May 26 along with the Prime Minister due to his programmes fixed earlier, now the party leaders say that there was a possibility of KCR attending the PM programme.