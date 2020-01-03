KCR bats for value-based society

Hyderabad: Expressing serious concern over the growing tendency of criminality in society, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the education system should be made in such a way that it should inculcate and enhance moral and ethical values in society.

"If the education system can be worked out on these lines, it would create value-based society," KCR said, adding that the new curriculum based on these lines would be prepared after seeking advice from spiritual gurus like Jeeyar Swamy and senior officials like former DGPs.

"Moral values can be raised in society only through offering a value-based education to children in the educational institutions.

Our government is committed to this and will work with dedication," he said, while releasing an autobiography - "Journey Through Turbulent Times," written by former united AP DGP HJ Dora at Pragati Bhavan.

KCR expressed serious concern over increasing criminality in society. "In some incidents, humans are behaving like wild animals. There is an urgent need to stop the spread of criminality," he added.

The Chief Minister also maintained that there is nothing wrong in taking stringent action for protecting good in society. In a democracy, sometimes the government has to take measures even if they are not liked by the government in the larger interest of the people, he said.

"We have to undertake certain action while recognizing people's sentiments and respect them. There is nothing wrong in this. If society at large is getting benefitted, certain stringent actions are necessary," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "HJ Dora wrote a good book, which is an essence of his experience. Dora also showed how to achieve success through teamwork, how to act strategically at the time of crisis, how to work efficiently with the available resources.

He wrote several other things in his book. Police officials should take all this as an inspiration and should move forward. Changes are inevitable in human life. We also should change in tune with the changes and achieve things."

Appreciating DGP M Mahender Reddy for his efforts to eradicate social ills, KCR said Telangana police are not confining themselves to the maintenance of the law & order; they are also discharging their social responsibilities.

He also exhorted the police to extend their support in making Telangana a 100 per cent-literate state. Retired IPS officials, including former CBI Director Viajayarama Rao, were present.