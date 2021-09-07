KCR begged PM to put off bypoll: Congress T Jeevan Reddy

Jagtial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during his visit to Delhi begged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got him to postpone the Huzurabad by-election, alleged Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy

Addressing the Dalit Girijana Atmagourava Dandora Sabha organised by him in Raikal mandal in the district on Monday, Reddy noted that ex-minister Eatala Rajender was at a loss after joining the BJP.

He accused the Chief Minister of creating squabbling among various castes. If Dalits were given three acres of land each, they would have got around Rs 60 lakh with dignity, he said, pointing out the failure of the TRS government to keep its promises.

The MLC said no one knew the fate of the SC/ST sub-plan funds and the CM was deceiving Dalits and tribal Bahujans. Students were committing suicide as they could not pay fees. Every Dalit family should go to tribal areas and motivate the community members, he said.

Reddy alleged that Mission Bhagiratha had turned into 'Commission Bhagiratha.' "Jagtial district has a very long history in the Telangana movement. The time has come for everyone to think for the future of Telangana as the State and the Central governments were hoodwinking the people," he said.

Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life for the country and the software industry was booming due to former PM Rajiv Gandhi's initiatives. Congress workers should strive to revive the party's past glory, he exhorted.

Ex-MP Madhu Yakshi said that because of the efforts made by Jeevan Reddy a nursing and diploma college were set up in the area. The people of Telangana must show courage to bring down the two anarchic parties, TRS and BJP, he said.