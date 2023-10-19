KCR blames Congress for Palamuru backwardness

Jadcherla/ Medchal: The two public meetings addressed by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao saw an emotional touch when he recalled the pathetic situation these districts were in before formation of a separate state and how they were now moving towards the ‘Bangaru Telangana’ goal.

KCR went nostalgic of how he used to shed tears when he saw the sufferings of people of the Palamuru district where not only the people but even trees were languishing though the Krishna river was flowing nearby.

Coming down heavily on the previous governments and chief ministers in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, KCR said they used to adopt Mahbubnagar district, lay foundation stones but did nothing to develop the district and this includes the Congress chief ministers, he said.

“The same party leaders were once again shamelessly making tall claims while the BRS in the last nine years strived to develop the district. Today it has reached a stage where it would become an IT hub. From dried up trees, it has transformed into a green belt and migration has stopped. Unable to digest all this, the Congress leaders have been creating hurdles in the Palamuru-Rangareddy project,” he said.



At the Medchal Praja Ashirvada Sabha, KCR said that after coming back to power, BRS would allocate special funds for all ULBs, including Medchal, LB Nagar, Quthbullapur which can be used for drinking water, sewerage and other amenities.

He also promised one lakh double bedroom houses in the city. Claiming that the BRS had implemented 99 per cent of the promises, he called upon people to think before they vote and decide whether they want BRS or Congress party. “A vote for Congress would mean back to era of power cuts as is seen in Karnataka and closure of industries,” he cautioned.

He said the “useless Congress MLAs” said water can be brought from Jurala. KCR said that Jurala is a small project having a capacity of just 9 tmc feet of water, but the PRRLI project is designed to draw 3 tmc feet of water every day. Therefore sourcing water from Jurala for PRRLI is not possible. Hence the Telangana state government had decided to change the PRRLI project design and sourced water from Srisailam backwaters.

“A small mistake was made in 1956 and people had to suffer for 60 years. People should understand that Telangana was not given by anyone. It was the result of sacrifices of the people, prolonged agitation and his fast unto death. Congress has no right to claim credit for a separate state,” he said.