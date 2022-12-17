KCR calls meet to discuss ED notices to BRS MLA

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who wound up his 4-day New Delhi tour and returned to Hyderabad on Friday, will be holding a meeting on Saturday with key party leaders to discuss the issue of ED notices to party MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy.



The Chief Minister, it is said, had taken serious note of this latest development and feels that the Centre was indulging in vindictive acts because the state government had exposed the BJP in poaching case. A few days back the CBI had questioned his daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam and same day it again served fresh notices to her asking her to come to Delhi with documentary evidence pertaining to her statement made before the agency.

The Chief Minister feels that the BJP is unable to digest the fact that it stood exposed in the poachgate and was facing heat from the MPs who have been questioning the Centre on various issues in which injustice was done to Telangana. They fear that the BRS would make a big issue of this based on the data given by the Centre in Parliament.

Sources said that KCR will meet Rohit Reddy before the BRS legislator appears before the ED officials on December 19. The possibility of knocking the doors of the court is also not ruled out. In fact, Rohit Reddy also hinted at this possibility while talking to the media on Friday.