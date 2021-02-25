X
KCR consoles Minister Srinivas Goud

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paying tributes to V Narayana Goud, father of Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paying tributes to V Narayana Goud, father of Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud

Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paid tributes to V Narayan Goud, father of Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud at his farmhouse in Mahbubnagar on Wednesday, on Dasha Dina Karma (10th day ritual after death) of Narayan Goud.

Mahbubnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paid tributes to V Narayan Goud, father of Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud at his farmhouse in Mahbubnagar on Wednesday, on Dasha Dina Karma (10th day ritual after death) of Narayan Goud.

Earlier, the CM extended his condolences to Srinivas Goud and garlanded the portrait of Narayana Goud.

The CM was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Jadcherla MLA Laxma Reddy and others. Later, the CM returned Hyderabad in a special bus.

