KCR conspires to prevent me from entering Assembly: Bandi

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused CM KCR of conspiring to prevent him from entering the State Assembly.

He said that KCR is telling the BRS cadres that under no circumstances should Bandi Sanjay win and he must be defeated. KCR is making conspiracies from Pragati Bhavan himself. He asked the voters to think and vote for him and protect the questioning voice.

Bandi Sanjay conducted the election campaign in Bommakal village from evening till night, gave speeches at various places in the village. He said that after winning as MP he never sat quiet and funds worth more than Rs 8, 000 crore have been brought from the Centre.

The BJP leader said that he fought tirelessly against the KCR government on public issues and was caned by police for the public. Everyone in KCR family got jobs. He said he was moved as 50 lakh unemployed people are struggling without getting jobs and committing suicide by uploading videos and fought against KCR for them.

He said he fought for the workers and was beaten up for the farmers as well as fought uncompromisingly on women’s issues. He said he was not afraid even if his house and offices are raided in the middle of the night and arrested like Rajakars.

Bandi Sanjay claimed that he exposed KCR, who bankrupted the state and unable to pay the employee’s salaries on the first day. KCR can’t stand me. The unemployed, employees, students, farmers and women of the state are waiting for your verdict, he told the public.