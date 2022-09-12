KCR directs CS to setup control room to monitor rains situation across TS

Hyderabad: With incessant rqains lashing the Telangana State, the Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed the Chief Secretary to alert the Collectors and SPs of all the districts of the Godavari catchment area including Kothagudem and Mulugu, in the backdrop of heavy rains in the upper riparian region as the flood flow of Godavari was increasing steadily and crossing 9 lakh cusecs.

In this regard, the KCR also directed the officials to set up a control room in the Secretariat immediately and monitor the situation from time to time.