KCR discharged from hospital

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was discharged from a corporate hospital in the city on Saturday.

He returned to his Nandinagar residence, where he will continue to rest for a week. Soon after reaching his residence, the BRS leaders made a beeline to meet the party chief.

KCR was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with mild fever and general weakness. Following preliminary investigations, the doctors found that he had high blood sugar levels and low sodium levels. He was advised to get admitted for observation.

His condition improved within the next 24 hours and he even discussed the prevailing political conditions and people’s issues in the State with party leaders in his hospital room.

The doctors have advised him a week’s rest and medication, asking him to visit the hospital again next Friday for a general examination.

The BRS leaders met KCR and wished him a speedy recovery. The BRS chief enquired the leaders about ongoing agricultural operations, implementation of farmers’ welfare schemes under the Congress regime, and other people’s issues.