KCR eroding human rights in State, alleges Bandi

Jagtial: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar refuted the remarks made by BRS MLC K Kavitha who accused the BJP government at the Centre of eroding human rights in Telangana.

He said the MLC has no moral justification for talking about human rights. It was the BRS which is the violating human rights. Dharna Chowk at Indira Park was closed so that there should be no protests.

Cases were filed against those who question the KCR government and were put in jail, trampling the media that reports the truth. KCR family and BRS leaders were encroaching the lands of the poor and government property.

Poets, artists and intellectuals who question were threatened. KCR said he would rewrite Ambedkar's constitution were these human rights, Sanjay Kumar posed. For KCR's family human rights means supporting the anarchy and corruption of the Kalvakuntla family, he said. Responding to KCR's daughter's comments that BJP was suppressing the media the BJP leader sought to know who banned some TV channels when KCR became CM and threatening the media not allowing reporters to question the government.

When murders, rapes and land grabbing were happening all over the state including Hyderabad, why couldn't fire come from Kavitha's eyes, he asked adding should all the women of Telangana should cry when Kavitha was questioned in liquor scam, Sanjay Kumar said.

He flagged Chief Minister KCR as a monster without humanity. KCR failed to keep his promise given to the families of Kondagattu bus accident victims that they would be provided job and pension to the families and provide full support

Even after four years since the accident took place the injured have not received medical and financial aid. What was the sin of all these poor people, the BJP leader questioned and said the CM has not visited the families of the deceased on the other hand arrested them and send them to jail for seeking support.

He promised to support the affected families of Kondagattu when BJP comes to power. As part of the Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay Kumar inspected the site of the RTC bus accident that took place at Kondagattu Ghat Road 4 years ago and met the families of the deceased on Tuesday.