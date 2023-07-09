KCR exhorts Maha people to join hands for ‘Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that the Telangana and Maharashtra are maintaining the bond of ‘Roti Beti’ and there was a resemblance between the people of two States, which maintains border of thousand kilometers, in keeping up social relations and cultural association from the beginning.

Chandrasekhar Rao was addressing a gathering of leaders and activists from Maharashtra, who joined BRS on Saturday. Chandrasekhar Rao said that it was a delightful moment that the BRS party was expanding across the country from the state of Maharashtra. He called upon the people of Maharashtra to take the state on the path of progress with the same spirit Telangana developed and achieved targets in the welfare during the last nine years. Today, the Telangana state has become a role model for the country, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the current politics in India was running after positions. Leaders are switching to other parties for posts and positions. People are closely watching the political developments in Maharashtra, he said. The BRS Chief said that the country belongs to the youth. The youth should think towards bringing a qualitative change in the country. Development is possible only with a transformed India and the responsibility of mobilising people’ support rests mainly on the youth, he said. He asked why India was still lagging behind other countries which were developing fast. The CM asserted everyone should think about the situation of the country.

He appealed to all to discuss the current issues with their family members, relatives and friends in the villages and towns. The CM questioned how long people can give mandate to the anti development forces and struggle for minimum facilities like drinking water, irrigation water and electricity. BRS in the form of development knocked your doorsteps. Open the doors, invite and support the BRS. Let us bring cheers in our lives by forming Kisan Sarkar. Let us see why progress is not possible in Maharashtra as it happened in Telangana,” KCR said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the BRS party, which was moving fast with the slogan of “Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar’’, will expand across the country including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra. The CM appealed to people to visit Telangana and study the development taking place in every sector, mainly Irrigation. The government would make appropriate arrangements for the visit. The BRS Chief said that he would soon visit Sholapur and address a public meeting.