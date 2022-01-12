KCR expresses dissatisfaction over centre hiking fertilizers' price

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday irked over the central government's decision of increasing the prices of fertilizers, the move which push the agriculture sector into crisis. He said that the BJP government broke the backbone of farmers by hiking the fertilizer prices. "It is cruel to increase the fertilizer prices when the centre promised to double the income of farmers," the CM asserted.



"The centre is also resorting to ruthless actions by not even purchasing paddy and is trying to turn farmers into labourers in their own agricultural lands. The NDA-led BJP government is also conspiring to weaken agriculture and its allied sectors. It is collecting bills by fitting metres to electric motors. Employment guarantee programme is also being delayed from being linked to agriculture. It is overthrowing the agriculture sector and trying to tie it up with corporates," the CM said.



Rao said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the increase of fertilizers' price in the state.



The CM also vented out anger for removing subsidies on fertilizers which had been in vogue for several decades. "Now with the hike in fertilizers price, the farmers have no option but to take their plows and revolt against the central government," he added.

