KCR fails to impress at BRS meet

Hyderabad: The pep talk given by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting of party leaders on Sunday stating that one need not bother about the results of Assembly elections or that the people have already started saying that only BRS can deliver goods or that farmers are on roads did not seem to have cut much ice.

Though the party leadership wanted the incumbent MP from Chevella to contest for the second time, it is learnt that he was not enthusiastic. Party working president KT Rama Rao had a meeting with him separately but still it is being said that he was not willing to contest again. In such an eventuality, the party would ask him to support the candidate announced by the party.

On the other hand, the BRS decided to kick start its poll campaign from Karimnagar on March 12. The party has a sentiment of starting the meetings from Karimnagar since its formation.

The party has decided to field B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar and Koppula Eshwar from Peddapally Lok Sabha seats.

Their names are likely to be announced on Monday.

KCR told the leaders that if he had changed the sitting MLAs and given tickets to new faces, the BRS would have come back to power. He said the people wanted MLAs to be defeated but KCR should win. He said he realized the anti-incumbency factor, but it was too late to change the candidates.

KCR and other leaders were of the view that instead of holding public meetings, it would be better to take up bus yatras and hold meetings at mandal level.

With some of the former MLAs and MPs not so keen to contesting again, the party is now looking at the possibility of giving tickets to young leaders like Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj’s son Veeresh, Kadiyam Kavya, etc. The party would discuss the names of probable candidates on Monday.

KCR also said the Congress which had criticized the BRS over land regularization scheme was following them. What was bad then had become good now, he said.

Meanwhile, former BRS MLA Aroor Ramesh is likely to quit the party and join the BJP in the next couple of days. Similarly, about 15 corporators from Warangal are also contemplating to switch over to the Congress.