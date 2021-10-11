KCR Fighting a losing battle in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Is the ruling TRS not trusting its own leaders in the Huzurabad Assembly segment?

If the goings-on are any indication, the BJP leaders and its candidate for the Huzurabad by-poll Eatala Rajender accused the TRS of importing leaders from Siddipet and Karimnagar to steer the election campaign.

Sharpening his guns against TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Eatala charged that "the TRS chief thinks people of Telangana are sheep and goats. However, this time, people of Huzurabad are not in a mood to believe the political rhetoric of the CM and FM Harish Rao".

Eatala said that the TRS has lost trust in its own leaders of the Huzurabad segment and trying to purchase its own leaders to ensure that they won't shift their loyalty and drive the tide against the TRS.

As if it is not enough, the election campaign, overseen by the FM, is seen dominated by the TRS leaders from Karimnagar and Siddipet. This makes people of the constituency feel that leaders from their own places have been sidelined.

Former MLA B Sobha pointed out that the ruling party was bringing people from other constituencies as it was not in a position to mobilize its own leaders from Huzurabad. She cautioned people that leaders flocking from Karimnagar and Siddipet would vanish by October 30 and will not be seen again. Along with them, their electoral promises will also vanish, she warned voters.

On the other, the BJP has been fielding considerable number of local leaders along with those coming from other parts of the State in running the campaign. Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao charged that "the CM, his Industries Minister KT Rama Rao are not in a position to go to Huzurabad for campaigning. Instead, they used the State Assembly as a platform by extending its session for two days to use it for the Huzurabad campaign..

He expressed confidence that his party candidate Eatala will surely to win the Huzurabad by-poll. Taking a similar stand, Eatala said he was not sacred of the CM's threats and actions. "Once I win the elections, I will ignite fire in Telangana, to throw out the TRS chief from his seat," he vowed.

Eatala charged that the CM developed affection towards (providing) water for commissions. But, he did not fill vacant jobs as he would not get commissions from the young job aspirants from poor backgrounds."