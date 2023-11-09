Live
- AAP govt's 'criminal failure' to provide alternatives to farmers in Punjab has turned Delhi into gas chamber: Bhupender Yadav
- Malayalam actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef no more
- UP Cabinet chaired by Adityanath meets in Ayodhya, approves several proposals
- Air India in pact with WorldTicket to provide customers air-rail connections at 5,600 stations in Germany
- KCR files nomination for Kamareddy constituency
- Our govt is commencing Mekedatu project: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Odisha pioneer in designing people-centric Millet Mission: Naveen
- Diwali 2023: Last-Minute Affordable Tech Gifting Ideas
- No more in election politics -Sadananda Gowda
- Two iconic superstars, ‘Pedarayudu' Padmashri Dr.Mohan Babu Garu and ‘Nattamai’ Shri Sarath Kumar Garu come together for 'Kannappa' in picturesque New Zealand
Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao has filed the nomination for Kamareddy constituency.
Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao has filed the nomination for Kamareddy constituency. He was accompanied by five members of the constituency.
Earlier, KCR filed two sets of nominations in the election returning officer's chamber at the RDO office in Gajwel and reached Kamareddy by helicopter. There he first held discussions with BRS leaders and then reached the office of the RDO and filed his nomination in the office of the Election Returning Officer.
