KCR files nomination for Kamareddy constituency

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao has filed the nomination for Kamareddy constituency. He was accompanied by five members of the constituency.

Earlier, KCR filed two sets of nominations in the election returning officer's chamber at the RDO office in Gajwel and reached Kamareddy by helicopter. There he first held discussions with BRS leaders and then reached the office of the RDO and filed his nomination in the office of the Election Returning Officer.



