KCR focuses on Maha again to woo Telugus in Solapur

Hyderabad: After a gap of more than a month, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to shift his focus on Maharashtra again as he is looking to woo the Telugus settled in Solapur. He is slated to hold a big public meeting in the town, which has a sizable number of Telugu-speaking people. KRC had visited Maharashtra on June 25 when he had darshan of Lord Vithal Rukmini temple in Pandharpur in Dharashivnagar. He had also addressed a meeting as senior leader from Nagpur Bhagirath Bhalke had joined the party.

The party leaders said KCR was busy with finalisation of candidates, hence he could not focus on Maharashtra politics. With the announcement of the candidates, he wants to have one or two meetings in the neighbouring State before the election schedule is announced. A senior party leader said that the BRS chief will address the public meeting next week.

The party leaders, led by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, visited Solapur on Wednesday in connection with the centenary celebration of Lord Markandeya temple in the town set up by Telugus. During the visit, they visited two places for the proposed public meeting, including Balkote ground and Idgah ground. KCR had earlier addressed public meetings in Nanded and KandarLoha in Aurangabad. The leaders feel that Telugus living in the district will support BRS.

Harish Rao, who reached Solapur in a chopper, said his visit was to participate in the rath yatra as part of the centenary celebrations of the temple brought up by the PadmashaliNeelakanta community. He assured a donation of Rs 1 crore to the shrine. Replying to a question, Rao said the BRS was not anyone’s A or B team. Those who said BRS was the B team of BJP have joined the BJP.

“Ours is a team of women, farmers and youth. We work for the welfare of all sections. KCR fought for 14 years to achieve Telangana; in nine years we developed Telangana.

There are no farmer suicides in Telangana. KCR wants the government to implement Telangana schemes in Maharashtra; if not, BRS will form the government and implement the schemes,” said Rao.