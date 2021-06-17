KCR for Siddipet on June 20: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao stated on Wednesday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will participate in several development programmes in Siddipet district on June 20.

He inspected the programme site and asked officials to prepare for the inauguration of the integrated Collectorate building, the Police Commissioner's Office and the MLA camp office by KCR. The CM will launch several development programmes and to address a public meeting.

Rao said the government spent Rs 81 crore for the integrated buildings built with modern facilities. The eco-friendly district office complex will offer better services to people. The minister stated that the police commissioner's office was built in 20 acres near Siddipet in green environment with all amenities. He asked officials to see that the programme is conducted as per Corona protocol.