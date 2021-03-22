KCR gets EC nod for PRC: 30% fitment likely in a day or two

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has given its nod for the implementation of the new pay-scales clearing the decks for announcement of the new PRC. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would announce a fitment of not less than 30 per cent for employees in the Assembly on Monday or on Tuesday, according to sources.

The party feels that this announcement would help them in garnering the support of government employees in the by-election to the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly, and Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations to be held soon.

KCR is also likely to announce family pension to all employees who come under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) which came into force in 2004 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

As the model code is in force in view of the by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency, the State Government approached the EC requesting it to permit the announcement of new PRC.

The Commission has now given its nod with a rider that no undue publicity should be given to it for political mileage particularly in the district where election is underway.

Officials said that the State Finance department had submitted proposals on the revised pay-scales and its impact on the state exchequer sometime back.

It is estimated that the State would have to bear a burden of about Rs 700 crore additionally every month towards salaries and pensions once the new pay-scales come into effect. The government will also have to pay arrears to all employees from mid-2018.