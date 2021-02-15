Banjara Hills: Health Minister Etala Rajender has said that the Telangana Government is for the welfareof poor sections and will help the technicians of the television industry.



He participated in a program of TV workers and technicians federation held at Satya saiNigamamam inSri Nagar Colony on Sunday. The TV workers and technicians have submitted a memorandum with theirissues listed in it to the minister and urged him to provide necessary help.

The Minister assured ofnecessary help and cooperation to address the issues of the TV industry.Government advisor KV Ramanachary and MLA RasamayiBalakishan were other dignitaries present.