KCR govt deceived tribals: Ponguleti

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy participating in an Adivasi rally at Yellandhu on the occasion of the World Adivasi Day on Wednesday.
Highlights

Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Co-Chairman and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday slammed the BRS government for its failure to keep the poll promises made to the people.

Yellandhu: Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Co-Chairman and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday slammed the BRS government for its failure to keep the poll promises made to the people.

Taking part in World Tribal Day celebrations a with number of tribal people, he hoisted the traditional flag of Adivasis and also participated tribal dances and rally along with Zilla Parishad Chairman Koram Kanakaiah. He paid rich tributes to great tribal leader Komaram Bheem and garlanded his statue at the heart of the town.

Ponguleti said the BRS government cheated tribals. The State government did not give them 12.49 lakh acres of land under the Podu Patta scheme and it even failed to implement Girijana Bandhu so far.

He assured that the Congress would come to power in the upcoming elections with the blessings of people. He promised that all the legal demands of tribals would be resolved quickly under the Congress rule. He visited Manikyaram and Polaram villages in Yellandhu and promised to fulfil the aspirations of the local people.

Ponguleti was accompanied by Congress leaders Mukti Krishna, Tati Bhiksam, Koram Surender, Punem Surender and several others.

