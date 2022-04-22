KCR govt piling misery on TS people: BJP netas

Gadwal: The eighth day of Praja Sangrama Yatra of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar saw an overwhelming public response which culminated in a huge public meeting at Tera Gardens in Gadwal on Thursday evening.

All top BJP leaders including BJP National Vice President D K Aruna, former MP Jitender Reddy, Pongulati Sudhakar Reddy and Tamil Nadu BJP State president Anna Mali took part in the meeting and slammed the TRS government for its failures to provide jobs, irrigation water and livelihoods to the people of Palamuru region.

Earlier in the morning, the Yatra began from Daudarupally Ginning Mill in Gadwal constituency, wherein Bandi Sanjay took part in a 'Chai pe Charcha' chat with the youth and unemployed near Gadwal railway station and interacted with the educated youth and asked them whether they got any jobs and slammed the TRS government for fooling and playing with the lives of educated graduates by not providing job notifications even though lakhs of aspiring candidates are becoming overaged for government jobs.

"We are here to awaken you people and remind you about the promises made by the TRS government of jobs, irrigation water and funds for your region. Did KCR complete at least one major irrigation project in Mahbubnagar during his 8-year rule of Telangana? What about his promise of providing unemployment stipend to the graduates who did not get jobs and are preparing for the jobs? KCR has fooled all sections of society and instead of implementing his promises he is passing away time with tall talks and no actions," alleged the BJP state president.

Before reaching the Gadwal public meeting venue, Bandi Sanjay's padayatra passed through Chengampally, Bheemapur, Kottapally, Chinnapadu, Shetti Atmakur, Chintarevula, Madanapally, Jurala, Yedugonapaly stage, Nandialla and Peddapadu. DK Aruna, along with Tamil Nadu BJP state president Anna Malai, accompanied him in the padayatra.

The public meeting was addressed by Jitender Reddy, Aruna and Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender. Jitender Reddy questioned KCR why he has not completed a single major irrigation project in Mahbubnagar district in the past 8 years. "Even though Krishna river flows for more than 250 km in Mahbubnagar, KCR has failed to construct even a single irrigation project and has miserably failed to provide irrigation waters to the farmers of this district," he flayed.

Aruna said that the people of Nadigadda were still facing various hardships. Even after 8 years of TRS rule, not a single industry, no irrigation project, no medical college came up in the region. Besides, the farmers were suffering due to the wrong policies of the Telangana government, she said.

Etala Rajender said that never during the 75 years of Indian Indipendence had anybody spent so much for by-election as was witnessed in Huzurabad. "TRS chief KCR spent hundreds of crores of his ill-gotten money to fight the elections, but fortunately the people of Huzurabad stood for justice and delivered a face-slapping result, following which KCR has lost mental balance and is not aware what he is talking or what he is doing," he alleged.

Ponguleti Sudhakar said that during the past 8 days of Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra, BJP leaders and cadres interacted with the poor and downtrodden and came to know various problems of the people. "We are sure that the people will stand by BJP and during the next elections they will choose BJP to form alternative government to the corrupt and atrocious TRS," he opined.