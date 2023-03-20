KCR Govt turned the lives of Tribals, Adivasis miserable: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka has strongly condemned BRS Govt for completely neglecting the development, especially in rural and tribal areas.

Bhatti Vikramarka, whose People's March as part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra entered its 5th day on Monday, visited several remote villages and hamlets in the Asifabad constituency in Adilabad district. He began his padayatra from Utnoor on Monday. After taking a break at Pocham Lodi, he reached Jainuru village in the evening where a corner meeting was held. He covered Jamgaom, Ushegaon, Pochamaluddi, Jainoor, Powerguda and Jamni village in Jainoor Mandal of Asifabad constituency on a stretch of 22 kilometres.

In Jangaom village, he visited the Adivasi Oja Girijan handicraft centre and interacted with the workers. They told the CLP leader that they were not getting proper financial incentives. Despite doing hard work for the entire day to make dolls, they are not earning even Rs. 100. Nearly 30 families in this village are dependent on this profession.

After hearing their complaints, Bhatti Vikramarka promised that justice would be done with them after the formation of the Congress Government in the State. He also interacted with the children and asked them to focus on their studies. Blessing a Tribal girl, he asked her to study well and become a doctor in the future.

The CLP leader was accorded a warm welcome in Ushegaon village. Women came onto the road to receive the padayatra as it entered their village. They apprised him about the problems in their villages and complained that their grievances remained unheard by the present BRS Govt in the last nine years.

Bhatti Vikarmarka had detailed interactions with other Tribals and assured them they have the first right to forest resources and no one could stop them.

The Adivasis told Bhatti Vikramarka that they do not have access to safe drinking water. They are not having houses and the old Indiramma houses were made inhabitable. They are being deprived to exercise their right over Podu lands and not allowed to enter the forests. Officials are asking for a bribe of Rs. 4,000 even to change the name in the inherited land document. Mission Bhagirath tanks were constructed only to generate huge bills, but they were not connected with taps, they complained.

They complained that the officials were not allowing them to install a small dais, even during marriages and imposing heavy fines.

Villagers in Gondugudem in Utnoor Mandal broke into tears while narrating their sufferings. They complained that they did not receive the money for the labour they did under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS).

The teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Girls Vidyalaya in Pocham village shared their problems Bhatti Vikramarka.

Dalit Rights Action Samithi District Committee president Jadhav broke into tears while explaining about the problems of Dalit communities living in agency areas. He alleged that the present government was not treating them like human beings and they have no access to any welfare scheme.

The villagers were so overwhelmed with the visit of Bhatti Vikramarka that the Tribal women joined the padayatra for a while singing their folk song 'Rela Rela Re'.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti Vikramarka said that the BRS Govt has turned the lives of Adivasis and Tribals miserable. He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's claims of Telangana becoming the richest States and achieving growth were nothing but propaganda and false claims. The Tribal areas and the population do not have access to proper roads, drinking water, housing or a decent livelihood. The NREGS, which was introduced by the previous Congress-led UPA Govt, was not being implemented properly and the dues of thousands of workers remained uncleared.

The CLP leader said that not a single promise made with the Tribal communities, including 12% reservation, was fulfilled. He said he was shocked to learn that the BRS Govt officials were seeking huge bribes from the Tribals who do not even earn Rs. 100 a day. He ridiculed Minister K. T. Rama Rao for his claims that the Per Capita Income in Telangana was Rs. 3.17 lakh. He challenged the Chief Minister to repeat the claims of development after visiting these remote hamlets and villages.

Bhatti Vikarmarka said that the BRS Govt was trying to interfere in the lifestyle and traditions of Adivasis and Tribals. The Constitution of India has guaranteed freedom to all citizens to practice their customs and traditions. However, BRS Govt is encroaching upon those rights and treating them as slaves without providing any facilities.

The CLP leader said that the formation of the Congress Government in Telangana has now become a necessity to protect the interest of marginalised communities like Tribals. (INN)