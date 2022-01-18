KCR govt working for welfare of people: MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar

Karimnagar: Development and welfare of people is the main aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar.

The MLA handed over Kalyana Lakshmi cheques worth Rs 41.04 lakh to 41 beneficiaries belonging to Gangadhar mandal on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that CM KCR is working for the development of all sections.

After the TRS came to power, Chief Minister KCR introduced the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes to facilitate the marriage of girls from poor families. The State government is working to brighten the lives of everyone, Shankar said. He said that in the past no government had given financial assurance to girls. Telangana is the only State in India to implement the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes to provide financial security for girls' marriages.

Shankar said that many welfare schemes implemented by the TRS government were very supportive of the poor and even in a crisis like Covid, Chief Minister KCR gave priority to welfare.

The MLA said Choppadandi constituency would be made an ideal constituency in the coming days with more development and welfare programmes.