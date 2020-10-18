KCR has ignored people's aspirations, alleges Kodandaram

Nalgonda: Telangana Jana Samithi State president Professor Kodandaram alleged that CM KCR has not been taking people's issues into account.

On Saturday, he met morning walkers at NG college in Nalgonda and urged them to support him in the forthcoming Nalgonda-Khammam - Warangal constituency graduate MLC election. He advised all the graduates to enroll their names in electoral roll without fail. He said that KCR has ignored people's aspirations after the formation of Telangana. KCR follows anti people's policies by ignoring the promises made on different occasions, Kodandaram added. Stating that vote is a power tool in the democratic system, he called upon the graduates to utilise it in a proper manner.

The CM has been playing with the lives of unemployed youth by not filling the 1.05 lakh vacancies in various departments.

TRS government gave up the regularisation promise and removed outsourcing and contract workers mercilessly. He stated that people will teach befitting lesson to CM KCR at the right time and informed that he is contesting in MLC elections to become people's voice. He demanded the government to rescue the farmers and purchase the paddy that has been soaked due to rain. Party District President P Gopal Reddy, Sridhar, Vinay, Yadaiah, Veera Naik, Ram Murthy, Pavan, Srinivas were also present.