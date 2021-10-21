KCR has many aces up his sleeve

Hyderabad: With just a week left for the campaign to end in Huzurabad, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has devised a new strategy to defeat BJP candidate Eatala Rajender in the bypolls.



The TRS has decided to have 1,500 'poll managers' for the management on the day of polling on October 30 and deputed 5 members for every booth in the constituency. Their main task would be to maintain contact with the voters under every polling booth and see that they come for voting. There are 306 polling booths in the constituency. KCR would personally monitor the booth-level poll management.

Most of these poll managers are second level leaders in the district and elected representatives of various local bodies such as Zilla Parishad and Municipalities. Senior leaders would monitor the situation at the ground level. They will also elicit feedback from the party cadre and take necessary decisions.

The challenging task before the TRS is to know the voters' mood among various sections till the last hour of the polling day.



On the other hand, TRS leaders have intensified their campaign from village to constituency level. On the other side, poll managers are busy monitoring voters' mood and political developments at booth level.

The party has already received enough feedback indicating that the mood of the voters was in favour of the TRS candidate, a senior leader and minister who did not want to be named told The Hans India.

The poll managers would play a key role and see that the voters exercise their franchise so that the party wins the seat with a good majority. Party sources said that KCR would contact directly all poll managers from October 25 onwards and give necessary instructions. The poll managers already created some WhatsApp groups to share the political developments with the party leaders.