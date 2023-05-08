KCR performs Bhumi Puja to Hare krishna heritage tower

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandra shekhar Rao laid foundation stone for the "Hare krishna heritage tower " at Kokapet. The event was attended by Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other officials.

Hare Krishna Movement is coming up with Hare Krishna Heritage Tower, an iconic skyscraper 400ft temple at Narsingi Hyderabad in 6 acres plot on 100ft 120ft roads. The project cost is Rs. 200 Crores.

It will house the temples of Sri Sri Radha Krishna and Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

A large Radha Krishna temple hall will accommodate 1500 devotees at a time with magnificent architectural elements.

The stone-built Venkateswara Swamy temple will have a Prakara of 37,000 sft and is inspired by the designs of the world-renowned Tirumala Temple.

The campus will also highlight Telangana heritage in the form of Kakatiya Architectural elements.

The latest technology like Hologram, Laser projection, etc., to create engaging and immersive experiences that will narrate the legends of Lord Krishna in a captivating manner, especially for the younger generations.

An Annadhanam hall of 500 capacity per shift will serve Anna Prasadam to visiting devotees.

Other amenities also include Library, Kalyani, Auditorium, Kalyana Mandapa, IMAX Cheatre, Open Air Theatre, Lecture halls, Queue complex, Guest house (100 rooms), shram, etc.