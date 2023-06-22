Live
KCR inaugurates Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Tank Bund
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Martyrs’ Memorial at Tank Bund
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Martyrs’ Memorial at Tank Bund as part of concluding ceremony of 21-day state formation day celebrations.
Earlier after the arrival of Chief Minister at the Memorial, the police gave salutation to KCR.
The memorial built with a stainless steel costed Rs 179 crore as a tribute to about 2,000 people who sacrificed their lives for the sake of separate statehood for Telangana. The memorial was built at a height of 150 feet in three acres of land.
