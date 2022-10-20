KCR jumps into action

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who returned from Delhi after a week, has decided to monitor the campaign for Munugodu by polls directly. He will be addressing a meeting in the constituency on October 30.

KCR is also said to be unhappy with the Election Commission of India for rejecting their plea to cancel some symbols like Road Roller, Dolli, Soap Box and Chapati Roller, which resemble pink party's car symbol.

Sources said that KCR felt that the symbols which resembled car will dent the winning chances of the TRS in the byelection. He apprehends that the EC had deliberately deployed the CRPF forces in the bypoll at the behest of the Centre.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials like Chief Secretary and DGP to review the progress in the release of funds to Munugodu mainly the Dalit Bandhu and sheep distribution programmes. He also took objection to the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission on the release of funds for ongoing schemes. He felt that this does not attract model code.

The Chief Minister also enquired about the deployment of the Central forces in Munugodu and their operations.

Police officials informed the CM that the Central forces were checking the vehicles on their own without taking the local police support.

They felt that the Central forces should discharge their duties on the instructions of the District Collector and Returning Officer.

Meanwhile, party leaders are finalising the arrangements for the proposed public meeting to be addressed by KCR on October 30.