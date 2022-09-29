KCR keeps everybody guessing on national plans

Hyderabad: Will KCR launch his new political party on October 5, Vijayadasami Day? While there is no official announcement so far, some enthusiastic party leaders claim that it would be launched at 1.19 pm on October 5.

But then there is another section which feels that it will not materialise till December as KCR is still in the process of preparing the agenda for the new party. He wants that the launch should be a power-packed one and should catapult him into national politics with a bang.

If party sources are to be believed, TRS chief has shortlisted four titles for the national party, including BRS (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi). KCR is also in the process of consulting noted astrologers to finalise the name of the party and time of launch.

He is also keeping close track of the developments like changing political equations at the national level and is in close consultation with political experts. Hence, it is being said that he would prefer to wait till December before launching the new party.

Meanwhile, KCR has convened the meeting of TRS legislative party and state Executive simultaneously on the festival day. This indicates that he will not launch the national party on that day but will utilise the occasion to explain his plan of action, a section of the party leaders feels. KCR would like to launch the party in a grand manner for which a lot of advance arrangements will have to be made, so far, no such indications are there, they say.

Leaders said that KCR is however planning to hold a mammoth public meeting either in Warangal or Karimnagar during October second week. If at all he finalises the date by then, he may announce it at the public meeting, sources add. Serious consultations are on to identify the states where the party offices should be opened, who should be part of the national executive, what resolutions should be prepared, party flag etc are under discussion. He is also yet to decide whether to have two parties, one at national level and continue TRS at state level or merge TRS with national party.

KCR is also examining whether he should continue as president of both the parties or hand over the state responsibility to any senior leader. While some say that in case of non-merger of TRS, KTR may become the state president. Other names under consideration are that of Madhusudhana Chary, Kadiam Srihari and K Suresh Reddy.