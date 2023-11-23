KCR looted State through Kaleshwaram: Praveen Kumar

  • Menu
Hyderbad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president Dr RS Praveen Kumar accused the ruling BRS of indulging in large-scale corruption, particularly in the Kaleshwaram project.

While addressing a public meeting in Suryapet, Praveen Kumar urged the participants to ensure the defeat of BRS in the upcoming elections. He alleged that KCR and his family had amassed wealth worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore through the Kaleshwaram project. He said that the project was built at an exorbitant cost and that the funds were diverted.

The IPS officer-turned-politician questioned the ruling BRS as to why true recognition was not given to the martyrs of Telangana.

