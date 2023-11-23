Live
- 287 acres of assigned lands distributed
- SCR to run Sabarimala special trains
- Ten injured after an Eicher van hits lorry carrying coal in East Godavari
- Goshamahal: Whose seat is it, anyway?
- Anantapur: Awareness programme on millets held
- Jamiatul Ulama backs BRS
- Central varsity launches Sanskrit learning classes
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 23, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on November 23, 2023
- JIH plumps for 69 Cong, 41 BRS candidates in TS
Just In
KCR looted State through Kaleshwaram: Praveen Kumar
Highlights
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president Dr RS Praveen Kumar accused the ruling BRS of indulging in large-scale corruption, particularly in the Kaleshwaram project.
Hyderbad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president Dr RS Praveen Kumar accused the ruling BRS of indulging in large-scale corruption, particularly in the Kaleshwaram project.
While addressing a public meeting in Suryapet, Praveen Kumar urged the participants to ensure the defeat of BRS in the upcoming elections. He alleged that KCR and his family had amassed wealth worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore through the Kaleshwaram project. He said that the project was built at an exorbitant cost and that the funds were diverted.
The IPS officer-turned-politician questioned the ruling BRS as to why true recognition was not given to the martyrs of Telangana.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS